Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $30.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 46,270 shares traded.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.