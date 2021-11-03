Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atreca stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 625,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,136. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

