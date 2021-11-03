Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.31. 1,090,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,713. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.