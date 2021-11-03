Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.45

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $79.32, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The company had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

