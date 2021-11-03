Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Shares of AGO opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assured Guaranty stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

