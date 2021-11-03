Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 8,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,023. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

