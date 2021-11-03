Ares Protocol (ARES) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.95 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $2.95 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00080016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00102415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,441.16 or 1.00033238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.71 or 0.07248037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

