Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 29,224 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26.

ARES opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

