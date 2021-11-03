Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

