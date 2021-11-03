Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 2,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,914. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

