Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 21,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arconic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Arconic worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

