ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. 917,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

