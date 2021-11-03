AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 53,035 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,737,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.82 and a 52 week high of $232.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

