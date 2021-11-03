Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

AAPL opened at $150.02 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $108.73 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

