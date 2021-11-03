apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Achieves $11.99 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $387,467.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00220239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00096833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004172 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

