Anyswap Market Cap Achieves $211.88 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $11.37 or 0.00018016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $211.88 million and $9.51 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00074488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,897.07 or 0.99683637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.94 or 0.07230086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00027053 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

