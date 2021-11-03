Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Annexon has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,918,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annexon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Annexon by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 178,578 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

