Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.