Andrew S. Davis Sells 4,805 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 150,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

