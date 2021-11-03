Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of SON opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

