Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

