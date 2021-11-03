Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of BM Technologies worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE BMTX opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

