Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $27.00

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 13,370,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,754. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,520 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

