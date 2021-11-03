Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $98.85

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF remained flat at $$82.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

