Analysts Set Expectations for Moelis & Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will earn $4.71 per share for the year.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 99.82%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE MC opened at $76.93 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $217,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

