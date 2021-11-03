Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of SPT traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,335. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.54 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,698 shares of company stock worth $22,395,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 875.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.