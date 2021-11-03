Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of SPT traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,335. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.54 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,698 shares of company stock worth $22,395,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 875.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.