Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $372.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.18 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

GRBK stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.