Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.87. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

AMD traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,066,872. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

