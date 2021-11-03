Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post sales of $190.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $352.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $6.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,815.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $930.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 16,201,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,191,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

