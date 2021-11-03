Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post $54.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,855.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $224.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.18 million to $241.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $432.62 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $510.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

