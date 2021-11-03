Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,977,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

