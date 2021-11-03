Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AMFPF opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

