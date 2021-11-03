Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 377,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

