Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.00 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.13.

Amgen stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.87 and its 200 day moving average is $232.25. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

