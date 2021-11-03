AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

AME traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $141.02. 1,581,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

