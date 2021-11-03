Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

FANG opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $116.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

