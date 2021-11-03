Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce $670.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.10 million and the lowest is $670.40 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $497.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

