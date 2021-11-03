American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.47

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.47 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 1912032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$806.05 million and a PE ratio of -30.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

