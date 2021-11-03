American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.47

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.47 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 1912032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

