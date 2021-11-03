American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.10. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AFG traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $138.17. 238,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,772. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

