American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Financial Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $138.17. 238,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

