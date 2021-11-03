American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. American Financial Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

Shares of AFG traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.36. 5,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.81.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.