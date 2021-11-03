Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Amcor posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Amcor by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,345. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.