Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. Amcor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.796-$0.826 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,635,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

