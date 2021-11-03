AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $38.79

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $41.82. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 493,254 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.