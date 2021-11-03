Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.67 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,724. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.58.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,540,625 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.