Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.07 million.Alteryx also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.07 EPS.

NYSE AYX traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,131. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.58.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.