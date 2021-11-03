Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,636. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

