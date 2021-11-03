Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 854,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,771,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

