Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 854,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,771,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHE)
Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.