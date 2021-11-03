Alphatec (ATEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphatec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Alphatec worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

